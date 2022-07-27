Saini dazzles for Kent with 3 for 45
Manchester: India pacer Navdeep Saini returned with figures of 3 for 45 to put his county side Kent in a commanding position against Lancashire on the rain-affected first day.
On a day when only 34.2 overs were bowled, Saini registered figures of 3/45 in 11 overs as Lancashire reached 112 for 4 before play was abandoned due to rain on Monday.
India all-rounder Washington Sundar (6 not out) was at the crease along with skipper Steven Croft (21 not out).
Saini's scalps included that of openers Luke Wells (35) and Keaton Jennings and Rob Jones, who was trapped leg before by the Indian off the very first ball he faced.
The 29-year-old Saini took two wickets from the fifth and sixth balls of the 28th over but was denied a hat-trick by Croft.
Saini has slipped off the radar as far as national reckoning is concerned. He was a net bowler for the Indian team ahead of its rescheduled fifth Test against England in Birmingham at the start of
this month.
