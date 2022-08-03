SAFF U20 C'ship: India set up summit clash with Bangladesh
Bhubaneswar: A 10-man India booked a slot in the final of the SAFF U-20 Championship after defeating Maldives 1-0 in their last league match here on Tuesday.
India won thanks to an 89th minute winner from its number nine, Gurkirat Singh, at the Kalinga Stadium here to set up Friday's summit clash with Bangladesh. In a previous match, Bangladesh U20 played out a 1-1 draw with Nepal U20.
Substitute Gurkirat made the difference between the two teams, banging it into the net just before the final whistle.
Parthiv Gogoi's grounder found a deflection, and Gurkirat's rasper bulged the net from inside the box.
For all their domination and penetration which saw chances fall their way in both halves, the Indian colts who had scored 8 in their last game against Nepal U20, stayed guilty of not being able to capitalise on the chances.
They even hit the crosspiece in the 67th minute. The Indian colts, however, suffered a jolt when striker Parthiv Gogoi, the highest scorer in the tournament so far was given marching orders in the 90th minute.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Adani Green Energy logs net profit of Rs 214 crore in April-June...2 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Kabul2 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
'Govt not planning to introduce Bill to facilitate privatisation of...2 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Sitharaman defends handling of inflation2 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
ED raids National Herald office, other locations2 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT