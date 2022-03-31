Ronaldo to join select group with 5th WC appearance

London: From clapping to smiling to singing, Cristiano Ronaldo took a few moments to celebrate with his Portugal teammates after qualifying for what would be his record-tying fifth World Cup.

The highest scorer in men's international soccer has never won the sport's biggest prize, but he will get another chance this year in Qatar.

"The years go by, but the objectives always remain the same," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

Four other players have made it to five World Cups Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon from 1998-2014, Mexico defender Rafael M rquez from 2002-18, Germany midfielder Lothar Matthaeus from 1982-98 and Mexico goalkeeper Antonio Carbajal from 1950-66. Buffon was in the Italy squad in 1998 but didn't play in the tournament.

Others with a chance to join Ronaldo by playing in Qatar are Argentine great Lionel Messi, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and M xico midfielder Andr s Guardado, who also have been to four World Cups.

Spain defender Sergio Ramos also took part in four World Cups, but he hasn't been called up by coach Luis Enrique recently.

Ronaldo will be playing in his 10th straight major tournament in a streak that started at the 2004 European Championship and includes four World Cups and four other European tournaments, a competition he helped Portugal win in 2016.

Ronaldo is the only player to have scored at least once in nine top tournaments in a row, and will be able to extend many of his international records in Qatar, including his 115-goal mark with the national team. He also is the active Portugal player with the most World Cup goals with seven, two shy of Eusebio's nine.

In 17 World Cup games, Ronaldo has six wins, six losses and five draws. He has two assists in those matches, and that's how he helped his team win on Tuesday, setting up the opening goal by Bruno Fernandes in the first half at the Est dio do Drag o in Porto.