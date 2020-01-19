Rohit Sharma 3rd fastest to 9000 runs in ODIs

Bengaluru: India opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the third fastest to 9000 ODI runs during the series-decider against Australia here.

Rohit reached the milestone in the first over of India's chase with a double.

Rohit took 217 innings to reach the landmark while his skipper Virat Kohli is the fastest to 9000 runs with 194 innings. AB de Villiers is the second fastest, having reached there in 208 innings.

Besides Rohit and Kohli, the other Indians who have crossed the 9000-run mark are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Saurav Ganguly (11,221), Rahul Dravid (10,768) Mahendra Singh Dhoni (10,599) and Mohammed Azaruddin (9,378).