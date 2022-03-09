Pro League games against hosts India postponed

Bhubaneswar: The Pro League double-header between the Indian men's hockey team and Germany later this week has been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the visitors' camp, the sport's governing body FIH said on Tuesday.

The matches were scheduled on March 12 and 13 here but "have been postponed due to a high number of COVID cases affecting the German team."

"FIH, Hockey India and Hockey Germany are already working together to find alternative dates," the International Hockey federation (FIH) said in a statement.

The Indian men's team have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far in the FIH Pro League as it defeated South Africa in both the matches, but had a win and a loss in the ties against France and Spain.

While the men's matches were deferred, the international governing body said that the women's matches between India and Germany will go on as planned this weekend at the Kalinga Stadium.

The Germany women's team arrived here on Tuesday and skipper Lisa Nolte expressed delight at the prospect of playing India at the Kalinga Stadium.

"We have never played at the Kalinga Stadium before, so we are very excited about it. It will be amazing to play at such a big stadium, and we are looking forward to it," Lisa said.