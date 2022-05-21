Pramod Bhagat, Dhillon bag golds as India set for rich medal haul
New Delhi: Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat secured two golds to lead the Indian badminton team's medal rush at the Bahrain Para Badminton International in Manama on Saturday.
Bhagat received a walkover from arch-rival Daniel Bethell of England in the men's singles SL3 final, while he paired up with Manisha Ramdass to outwit Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom and Saensupa Nipada 21-14 21-11 in the summit clash of mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class.
World number one Bhagat, who had settled for two bronze medals in the Brazil Para Badminton International recently, registered a convincing 21-16 21-14 win over compatriot and Paralympic bronze medallist Manoj Sarkar in the SL3 semifinals. Tarun Dhillon also secured a gold after beating Korea's Shin Kyung Hwan 21-9 21-9 in the men's singles SL4 final.
The Indian had notched up a 21-14 21-15 win over Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom in the semifinals. In women's singles, Mandeep Kaur (SL3) lost 5-21 17-21 to Halime Yildiz to sign off with a silver medal. She had pulled off a shocking 21-18 21-14 win over top seed and compatriot Manasi Joshi in the semifinals.
Among others, Dhillon and Nitesh Kumar also registered a win in the men's doubles SL3-SH4 semifinals, defeating Korean Hwan and Joo Dongjae in straight games 21-18 21-18 and will take on Thailand's Mongjon Bunsun and Siripong Teamarrom in final.
In women's events, Ramdass (SU5) and Mandeep Kaur (SL3) reached the final of women's doubles SL3-SU5 class.
The second seeded pair of Kaur and Ramdass, who has a gold together from the Brazil Para Badminton International, will face the Paralympic duo of Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar in the final. Parmar, however, lost to Turkey's Halime Yildiz 21-5 21-18 in her women's singles SL3 semifinals. Among other Indian finalists are Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, who defeated Thailand's Chai Saeyang 21-13 21-18 in the women's singles SH6 last-four round. Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar also made it to the final of men's doubles SU5 event, as did Dhinagaran Pandurangan and Sivarajan Solaimalai in doubles SH6.
