Pondicherry stun TN by 1 run; Karnataka pick up 3rd win

Thiruvananthapuram: Unfancied Pondicherry pulled off an upset one-run win over Tamil Nadu in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match on Sunday, while Karnataka beat Baroda for their third victory.

Chasing a revised target of 206 in 44 overs under VJD method, Tamil Nadu ended at 204 for 9 despite enterprising half-centuries by skipper N Jagadeesan (64) and Dinesh Karthik (65) and fell agonizingly short by 1 run.

Defending champions Mumbai lost to Bengal by 67 runs via the VJD method used for domestic matches and face an early elimination from the tournament. The team led by Shams Mulani has only one win after four matches and is virtually out of contention for the next phase.

In another match, Karnataka beat Baroda by six wickets (VJD method) to make it three wins from four matches and improve their chances of securing a berth in the knockout phase.

In the Bengal vs Mumbai match, the former had piled up 318 for 7 in 50 overs, thanks to enterprising tons by Anustup Majumdar (110, 122 balls, 14x4) and Shahbaz Ahmed (106, 97 balls, 8x4, 4x6) following which the Mumbai batters could not get going and fell well short of the target.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav hit a breezy 49 (34 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and Armaan Jaffer made 47 (69 balls, 4x4, 1x6) but their other team-mates could not make any significant contributions.

Mumbai finished at 223 for 8 in 41 overs when rain halted play and ended their hopes.

In another match, Baroda were dismissed for 176 in 48.3 overs by Karnataka with V Koushik and K C Cariappa picking up three wickets each.

R Samarth (35) and K V Siddharth (46 not out) took Karnataka home for their third win to go with a loss to Tamil Nadu earlier.

Karnataka join Tamil Nadu on 12 points with three

victories.