Pollard calls time on IPL career, to remain with Mumbai Indians as batting coach

New Delhi: One of the most accomplished names in T20 cricket, Kieron Pollard, on Tuesday called time on his IPL playing career after 13 seasons with league giants Mumbai Indians.

The 35-year-old wanted to carry on playing for a few more years but decided to retire from IPL after discussion with the five-time champions. Pollard, who has 3412 IPL runs in 189 matches, had made his MI debut back in 2010.

However, his strong association with the franchise remains as he will be the team's new batting coach. "It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians have decided to call time on my IPL career," said Pollard in a statement.

"I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either.'Once an MI always an MI".

Pollard, however, will be playing for MI-owned franchise in the inaugural International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates.

"This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emirates.

"This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching.

I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13

seasons.