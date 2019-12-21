Pakistan's Abid hits consecutive hundreds in first two Tests
Karachi: Pakistani opener Abid Ali joined the elite club of batsmen who have hit hundreds in consecutive matches in his first two Tests on the third day of the second match against Sri Lanka in Karachi on Saturday.
The 32-year-old completed his century with a sweep off spinner Lasith Embuldeniya for two to follow up his 109 in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi -- his debut Test.
That hundred in the first Test had made Abid the first batsman ever to score hundreds on both Test and one-day debuts.
He scored 112 in his first one-day international, against Australia in Dubai earlier this year.
Abid becomes the ninth batsmen and first Pakistani in the history of Test cricket to achieve the feat of consecutive hundreds in their first two Tests.
India's Mohammad Azharuddin scored three hundreds in his first three Tests after making his debut against England at home in December 1984.
William Ponsford, Doug Walters and Greg Blewett of Australia, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma of India, Alvin Kallicharran of the West Indies and Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand are the others who hit two consecutive centuries in their first two Tests.
(image from newsnation.in)
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'We are worried about Krishna Glass building'21 Dec 2019 5:47 PM GMT
Sex racket busted in South Kolkata21 Dec 2019 5:46 PM GMT
Bidhannagar police take measures to prevent road mishaps21 Dec 2019 5:43 PM GMT
Jamia students protest outside varsity campus21 Dec 2019 5:42 PM GMT
'Create museum to document cops action in Jamia'21 Dec 2019 5:41 PM GMT