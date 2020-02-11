NZ put India to bat in 3rd ODI at Bay Oval
Mount Maunganui: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field against India in the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.
Both the teams have made changes to their playing XIs which last featured in Auckland.
While India have replaced Kedar Jadhav with Manish Pandey, the Black Caps have left out Mark Chapman and Tom Blundell and brought in regular skipper Williamson and Mitchell Santner.
The hosts have already sealed the series, winning the first two games at Seddon Park and Eden Park.
Playing XIs
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett
