North Goa beat South in blind cricket match

Panaji: North Goa team earned a massive victory over South Goa team on Wednesday during a cricket match played at GCA ground in Goa's Porvorim.

Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has organised a Blind Cricket tournament between both the team to create awareness among the voters about the inclusive election initiaitives of Election Commission of India for the forthcoming Goa Assembly Election. After winning the toss, South Goa team asked North Goa to bat first. North Goa opening player Shri Yeshwant Gosavi (65 runs) and Shri Prajyot Jha (70 runs) scored 160 without loss, setting a big target for South Goa team to win in 12 overs. However, South Goa could not chase the target and scored just 125 losing 5 wickets in 12 overs.

The District North Goa team received an Rs 11,000 cash prize, certificate and trophy. Cash prize of Rs 5,500 was given to the runner up team. Participation certificates were given to the players of both team.

Kunal, IAS, distributing the prizes congratulated both the teams for showing sportsmen spirit. He said sportsmen spirit and participation in elections are interrelated.

Officials who were present for the match from the CEO office were Narayan Sawant IAS, Additional CEO, Aisha Vaigankar CEO, Sangeeta Naik Dy CEO, Sudesh Gaude Nodal officer Accessible Election.