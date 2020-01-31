No end to Kiwis' Super Over woes as Men in Blue up 4-0

Wellington: A nervous New Zealand threw it away yet again as a perseverant India prevailed in the Super Over for the second successive time to take a 4-0 lead in the T20 International series here on Friday.

Needing just 11 runs off the last two overs with seven wickets in hand, New Zealand dug a hole for themselves yet again, taking the game to a Super Over two nights after doing the same in Hamilton.

New Zealand managed 13 runs in six balls and India got there effortlessly.

"What's happened in last two T20 games is unbelievable...We are very proud of how we went about our business today," said India captain Virat Kohli, who struck the winning four in the game.

KL Rahul smashed 10 runs off the first two balls before he was caught. Then, a fired-up Kohli and Sanju Samson finished the game in style.

"It is very tough. To get ourselves into the position we got today and then give them a chance... India grabbed it with both hands," said New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee, who delivered the Super Over for his side.

This was after New Zealand won a fourth consecutive toss and opted to field. Their regular captain Kane Williamson didn't take part in the match owing to a shoulder niggle.

The Indians weren't off to a great start but Manish Pandey proved his value to the team with an unbeaten 50 off 35 balls, taking the visitors to 165 for eight from 88 for six in the 12th over.

India's total wasn't enough considering the batting-friendly conditions but the hosts made life a lot tougher for themselves from a commanding position before succumbing to pressure. The entertaining knocks from Colin Munro (64 off 47) and Time Seifert went in vain (57 off 39). Mohammed Shami, who was rested on Friday, had bowled a brilliant 20th over on Wednesday and man of the match Shardul Thakur was up to the task this time, conceding just six runs when the opposition needed seven for victory.

With the series already in the bag, India gave opportunity to Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini for the first time in the five-match series, resting Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Shami. However, none of them was able to make an impact in the game.

Chasing 165, New Zealand lost Martin Guptill early. But Munro and Seifert put on 74 runs for the second wicket to put themselves on track.