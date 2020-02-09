Nischal, Yogesh Singh, Anuradha win on last day
Thiruvananthapuram: Haryana's Nischal claimed the top honours in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) T2, while Indian Navy shooters Anuradha and Yogesh Singh won the women's 10m Air Pistol and men's 25M Center Fire Pistol T2 events on the last day of the National Rifle and Pistol Shooting trials here on Sunday.
Nischal shot 459.6 in the eight-woman final to outclass the likes of India international N Gaayathri of Tamil Nadu, who came second with a score of 453.2, the seasoned Lajja Gauswami of Gujarat, who was third with 443.0 as well as Tokyo 2020 quota winner Anjum Moudgil of Punjab, who finished fourth with 432.5. In the other Olympic event, Anuradha, who made it to the India team last year, won the women's 10M Air Pistol final overcoming Youth Olympic Games champion Manu Bhaker, shooting 243.0 as against her nearest rival's 241.1.
Fellow Tokyo 2020 quota winner and Haryana state-mate Yashaswini Singh Deswal finished third with a score of 220.4 in a top draw final which also had seasoned international shooters like Annu Raj Singh and Shweta Singh.
Yogesh led Indian Navy to a 1-2 finish in the men's 25m Center Fire Pistol final shooting 585 to beat Rajat Kumar Yadav's 584.
