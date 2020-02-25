Mushfiqur Rahim becomes Bangladesh's leading Test run-scorer

Dhaka: Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has become the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in Test cricket.

Mushfiqur achieved the feat on the third day of the ongoing one-off Test against Zimbabwe at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The 32-year-old registered his third Test double century on Monday and now has scored 4,413 runs in 70 Tests, which include seven hundred and 21 half-centuries.

Tamim has so far scored 4,405 runs in 60 Test matches and is followed by Shakib Al Hasan, who has 3,862 runs to his credit in 56 matches. Habibul Bashar comes fourth in the list with 3026 runs to his name.

"It was a difficult decision to make, of course. Playing only as a batsman is always pressure. But at the same time, I can say that the decision is helping me in my batting which can benefit me more in the future, said Rahim, who struck an unbeaten 203 that powered Bangladesh to a massive total of 560 on Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh batter has also played 216 ODIs and 84 T20Is for Bangladesh in which he has amassed 6,100 and 1,265 runs respectively.