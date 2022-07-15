Mohun Bagan to play inter-zone SF in Sept
Kolkata: Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan will play their inter-zone semifinal of the AFC Cup on September 7 at the Salt Lake Stadium, the club announced on Thursday.
ATKMB will lock horns against the Asian zone champions which will be either from Indonesia, Malaysia, or Vietnam. The Mariners finished second in the ISL this season, but they got to represent India in the continental level after their rivals, Mumbai City FC, lifted both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy.
After a lacklustre start to its AFC Cup campaign, the Green and Maroon brigade progressed to the inter-zone semifinal playoff of the tournament with a thumping 5-2 win over Maziya SC.
Juan Ferrando's side finished as winners of Group D with six points, level with Bashundhara Kings, but progressed on account of their superior head to head and goal difference.
ATK Mohun Bagan look a different side after the club signed two defenders, Guinean Florentin Pogba and Australian Brendan Hamill, to bolster its line-up. A couple of noticeable changes includes forwards David Williams and Roy Krishna parting ways with the club. While Krishna left the franchise after three successful years, Williams departed after two seasons.
