Messi's Argentina draw 1-1 with Chile at Copa America

Rio de Janeiro: Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick, repeatedly dribbled through the Chilean defense and created opportunities regularly for his Argentina teammates.

Despite Messi's intense performance, Argentina was held 1-1 by Chile in its Copa America opener. The game at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro was also marked by a tribute to Argentine football great Diego Maradona, who died in November at age 60.

Messi, who turns 34 this month, might have one of his final chances of winning a title with Argentina at the Copa America.

Argentina appeared to be ready to start giving Messi what he craves. Coach Lionel Scaloni's lineup wasted three clear opportunities between the 16th and 18th minutes, one from Lautaro Mart nez and two for Nicol s Gonz lez.

And then Messi opened the scoring in the 33rd after a free kick that Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo couldn't stop despite getting a touch on the ball to his left. Argentina continued to pressure Chile, which was missing injured striker Alexis Sanchez.

But Chile transformed into a more attacking team in the second half and earned a penalty after video review. Arturo Vidal's shot from the spot was stopped, but Eduardo Vargas nodded into the empty goal to level the scoring in the 57th.

Messi continued to create opportunities until the end of the match, but his teammates showed the same difficulty to deliver goals as they did in the 2-2 draw at Colombia in a World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla last week.

This match got complicated to us," an exhausted Messi said after the draw.

We needed to be calm, have the control of the possession and play more quickly.

The penalty changed the match, too.