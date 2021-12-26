Men's bronze medal, inspiring 4th place for women at Tokyo Games usher in new dawn for hockey

New Delhi: A bronze medal was good enough to write a golden chapter in Indian hockey, which was desperately seeking a revival for long, as Indian men and women teams conjured up an inspirational show at the Tokyo Games which will be remembered for ages.

A historic bronze-winning show by the men's team and an outstanding fourth place finish for the women's team infused fresh life into the game which was in danger of slipping into oblivion. Defying all odds and challenges thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian men's team ushered in a new dawn in 2021 by ending a 41-year long wait a medal at the Olympics - a stage which it owned in its glorious past.

The women's team narrowly missed out on a historic bronze but its best-ever show at the showpiece made it even more memorable for the fans who emotionally connect with the game.

The players were confined to a bio-bubble at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru in 2020 but the year 2021 started on a bright note as the Indian men's team fought hard against Germany and Great Britain to finish the four-match European tour with two wins and as many draws.

The upward swing continued as India continued its unbeaten run on the Argentina tour, beating the 2016 Olympic champions twice and drawing as many in four practice games.

The team also won against the Los Leones in the two-match FIH Pro League tie to set the momentum for what eventually turned out to be a watershed year for Indian hockey.

Next came the most important event for the eight-time past winners, the Tokyo Olympics, where India finished second in pool stages, winning four out of five matches.

The Manpreet-led side defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinal before losing 2-5 against Belgium in the last four round.

However, India staged a remarkable comeback and earned a 5-4 win over Germany to clinch the much-needed bronze medal.

By virtue of their historic Olympic campaign, the Indians swept the FIH Hockey Star Awards 2021 winning all categories, which created a bit of controversy with Olympic champions Belgium

crying foul.