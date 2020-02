Manika Batra stuns World No. 26; Sathiyan wins too

Budapest: Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra notched up a stunning win over World No. 26 Chen Szu-Yu to enter the prequarterfinals of the 2020 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open here.

India No. 1 Gnanasekaran Sathiyan too made it to the pre-quarter-finals with a 4-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-9, 11-2) drubbing of World No. 61 Noshad Alamiyan of Iran in men's singles.

The 24-year-old Manika, who is placed at 67th in the ITTF world rankings, dug deep and held her nerves to edge out Chen 4-3 (9-11, 4-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-7, 14-12) in a dramatic match at the Olympic Hall here.

In a resilient display, the Indian qualifier fought back after being three games down and facing a match point in the fourth to win the next four games, leaving her much-fancied 11th seeded Chinese Taipei opponent shell-shocked.

Batra faces World No. 11 Hirano Miu next in her quest for a quarter-final berth.

World No. 30 Sathiyan, who was simply brilliant against Alamiyan, will take on

World No. 5 Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan in his round of 16 match.