Mairaj Khan wins skeet gold
Changwon: Veteran Indian shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan on Monday created history by winning the country's first-ever ISSF World Cup gold medal in men's skeet here.
In the 40-shot final, the 46-year-old from Uttar Pradesh shot 37 to finish ahead of Korea's Minsu Kim (36) and Britain's Ben Llewellin (26), who won the silver and bronze respectively.
The shooter shot 119/125 over two days of qualifying before coming through in a five-way shoot-off enroute his maiden individual gold.
The two-time Olympian, who is the oldest member of the Indian contingent in Changwon this year, had won a silver at the 2016 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro.
Earlier in the day, the trio of Anjum Moudgil, Ashi Chouksey, and Sift Kaur Samra won bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3P team event.
The Indians outplayed the Austrian team of Sheileen Waibel, Nadine Ungerank, and Rebecca Koeck 16-6 in the bronze medal match to comfortably secure a podium finish.
But the day undoubtedly belonged to Khan. After finishing with 119, he found himself vying for two final qualification spots along with four others, including two-time Olympic medallist Abdullah Al Rashidi of Kuwait.
When Shotaro Toguchi of Japan missed his eighth shoot-off shot, he was assured of a top-eight spot.
In the ranking round he was up against German Sven Korte, Korean Minki Cho and Cypriot Nicolas Vasilou for another round of 30 targets. He topped the round with 27 hits as Sven followed him to the medal round
with 25 hits.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
10 states, one UT record 100% voting; overall turnout 99%18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Make session as productive as possible: PM urges MPs18 July 2022 7:59 PM GMT
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies aged 8218 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
Sikkim Police personnel shoots dead 3 colleagues18 July 2022 7:56 PM GMT
12 people killed as Maha-bound bus falls into Narmada18 July 2022 7:53 PM GMT