Lahiri recovers well to make cut at Wyndham C'ship

Greensboro (US): Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri recovered well towards the end of the second round to ensure weekend action at the Wyndham Championship here.



Lahiri dropped a double bogey and a bogey on Par-3 12th and Par-4 13th but fought back with birdies on 15th and 17th for a day's card of 69 after a first round 70.

At 4-under, he is now placed T-41st.

Olympic silver medallist Rory Sabbatini (64) moved into tied second with past champion Webb Simpson (65) and Scott Piercy (66), while Russell Henley (64) opened a four-stroke lead halfway through.

Lahiri hit 12 of the 18 greens and had five birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey. His birdies came on fourth and fifth came from 14 and 13 feet, 10th from 10 and a half feet and 15th was a tap-in and 17th from 14 feet.

He dropped shots on 7th and 13th and double bogeyed 12th. He did miss a 6-footer for birdie on ninth and a six-footer for par on 13th but overall he trended well.

Leader Henley was at 14-under 126, tying Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage in April, for the lowest 36-hole score this season.

Former FedExCup champion Justin Rose, starting the week outside Top-125, who make the Playoffs, continued his surge with a 65 that left him at 9 under in a group with Tyler Duncan (62) and Brian Stuard (66).

Among those missing the cut at 3-under were Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and veteran Ryan Moore, who will miss the Playoffs for the first time since it began in 2007. Rickie Fowler also missed the cut and will miss the Play-offs for the first time.