Kohli, Dhoni named captains of Test and ODI team of the decade by Aussie website
Melbourne: Virat Kohli has been named captain of the Test XI of the decade by Cricket Australia's official news website, while Mahendra Singh Dhoni was chosen as the leader of its ODI team of the decade.
It is not a surprise that Kohli finds himself in both the Test and ODI teams. The 31-year-old has arguably been the best batsman over the last decade. He has already amassed 70 international hundreds and is only behind Ricky Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100).
Kohli, who averages more than 50 in all formats, is also third in the list of leading run-scorers of all time with 21,444 runs, behind Ponting (27,483) and Tendulkar (34,357).
The India skipper has scored runs all around the world but Australia has been a special place for him, having scored nine hundreds (six in Tests, three in ODIs) Down Under.
Kohli is primed to shatter more records, having ended 2019 as the leading run-getter.
The others in the Test XI of the decade include Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, Nathan Lyon and James Anderson, 'cricket.com.au' posted.
The website's ODI team of the decade is led by Dhoni, who captained India to two World titles, in 2007 and 2011, respectively.
Rohit Sharma, who had a memorable 2019, which included five hundreds in the World Cup, is one of the openers in the team alongside Hashim Amla.
Kohli is the undisputed number three, followed by de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Jos Buttler, Dhoni, Rashid Khan Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga.
(Image from sports.ndtv.com)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kejriwal launches housing scheme for residents of JJ...24 Dec 2019 12:03 PM GMT
Acer launches eStore to boost e-commerce platform in India24 Dec 2019 12:01 PM GMT
As Suryakumar awaits India call, Bhajji questions24 Dec 2019 11:59 AM GMT
A fresh start for me but I haven't forgotten how to bat:...24 Dec 2019 11:55 AM GMT
3 Indians among 4 killed in road accident in Sri Lanka24 Dec 2019 11:54 AM GMT