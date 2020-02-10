Kohli a class player, doesn't have many weaknesses: Southee
Mount Maunganui: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who has now dismissed Virat Kohli the most number of times in international cricket, believes the Indian skipper is a "class" player and doesn't have many weaknesses.
During India's chase of 274 in the second ODI in Auckland, Southee bowled a peach of a delivery to disturb the woodwork and send Kohli back to the dressing room on his individual score of 15.
It was the ninth time when Southee got the priced wicket of Kohli across formats, highest by any bowler in international cricket.
England's James Anderson and Graeme Swann come second in the list as they both have dismissed Kohli eight times across formats. Morne Morkel, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa and Ravi Rampaul all stand third with seven dismissals of the Indian skipper.
"He's obviously a class player and doesn't have many weaknesses. The wicket offered a little bit of assistance with the new ball and if you got it in the right area there was enough there to ask a few questions," Southee was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.
"I guess it's your job to take wickets and it's always nice when you get the key players in the opposition out. He's a great player and been in great form, especially in run chases he's been exceptional. It's always nice to see the back of him," he added.
Southee also expressed happiness with the way the team came back from the debacle in T20I and win the ODI series.
"It is always great to play India. Obviously the T20 series did not go according to plan but the one-day games have been great. The one-day side played some great cricket for a while although we are missing a couple of guys," the right-arm pacer said.
He also said that the hosts would like to go for the kill and win the third and final ODI as well.
"We will do what we do and results will take care of itself but winning is always nice. We want to keep playing the way we have been playing and it is nice to win the series already but to win another game, it is always nice," he said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Gurukul system of education must be revived: RSS' Joshi10 Feb 2020 10:14 AM GMT
CBI takes over probe into impersonation of Principal...10 Feb 2020 10:10 AM GMT
West Bengal announces 100 MSME parks in 3 years, housing...10 Feb 2020 10:07 AM GMT
Android flaw BlueFrag lets attackers send malware over...10 Feb 2020 9:55 AM GMT
Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G: True style and fitness package10 Feb 2020 9:53 AM GMT