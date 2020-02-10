Kohli a class player, doesn't have many weaknesses: Southee

Mount Maunganui: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who has now dismissed Virat Kohli the most number of times in international cricket, believes the Indian skipper is a "class" player and doesn't have many weaknesses.

During India's chase of 274 in the second ODI in Auckland, Southee bowled a peach of a delivery to disturb the woodwork and send Kohli back to the dressing room on his individual score of 15.

It was the ninth time when Southee got the priced wicket of Kohli across formats, highest by any bowler in international cricket.

England's James Anderson and Graeme Swann come second in the list as they both have dismissed Kohli eight times across formats. Morne Morkel, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa and Ravi Rampaul all stand third with seven dismissals of the Indian skipper.

"He's obviously a class player and doesn't have many weaknesses. The wicket offered a little bit of assistance with the new ball and if you got it in the right area there was enough there to ask a few questions," Southee was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"I guess it's your job to take wickets and it's always nice when you get the key players in the opposition out. He's a great player and been in great form, especially in run chases he's been exceptional. It's always nice to see the back of him," he added.

Southee also expressed happiness with the way the team came back from the debacle in T20I and win the ODI series.

"It is always great to play India. Obviously the T20 series did not go according to plan but the one-day games have been great. The one-day side played some great cricket for a while although we are missing a couple of guys," the right-arm pacer said.

He also said that the hosts would like to go for the kill and win the third and final ODI as well.

"We will do what we do and results will take care of itself but winning is always nice. We want to keep playing the way we have been playing and it is nice to win the series already but to win another game, it is always nice," he said.