Klinsmann quits as Hertha Berlin coach
Berlin: Jurgen Klinsmann shocked the German Bundesliga on Tuesday by announcing he was stepping down as Hertha Berlin coach just 10 weeks after taking the reins at the ambitious capital club.
The 1990 World Cup winner announced his surprise decision in a post on his Facebook page, three days after Hertha slumped to a 3-1 home defeat to fellow strugglers Mainz.
"After long consideration, I have decided to give up my position as head coach and return to my original, long-term role on the club board," wrote the 55-year-old. "I am convinced that Hertha will stay up," he added in a message addressed to the club's fans,
before suggesting that he felt a lack of trust from the club hierarchy.
"In a relegation fight, unity, solidarity and concentration on the essentials are the most important things. If they are not guaranteed, I can't reach my potential and live up to my responsibility as coach."
Klinsmann's decision is a hammer blow to Hertha, who had looked to him to guide them away from relegation and towards the Champions League places.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kiwis inflict first ODI series whitewash on India in 3111 Feb 2020 4:14 PM GMT
Lacked composure, didn't deserve to win, says Kohli11 Feb 2020 4:13 PM GMT
KL Rahul's hundred goes in vain11 Feb 2020 4:12 PM GMT
India striker Lalremsiami named 2019 FIH Women's Rising...11 Feb 2020 4:11 PM GMT
Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo set for Italian Cup clash11 Feb 2020 4:10 PM GMT