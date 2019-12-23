Kim Clijsters announces plan to make tour comeback in March
Brussels: Kim Clijsters, who retired for a second time in 2011, confirmed on Monday that she was making a comeback starting in Mexico in March.
"A few more weeks of patience and I'll be ready to go," the Belgian four-time major winner said in a video posted on social media. "The absence has been long enough."
Clijsters first retired in May 2007, before returning in August 2009 after giving birth to her first child.
The 36-year-old originally planned to return to competition in time to play in January at the Australian Open, a Grand Slam she won in 2011. But she was held up by a knee injury.
She said on Monday that the problem "wasn't fully healed yet" but in "a few more weeks... I'll be ready to go".
Clijsters indicated that she planned to return in Monterrey (March 2-8) and then play Indian Wells (March 11-22) and Charleston (April 4-12).
Clijsters has twice won the Indian Wells tournament (2003 and 2005).
She has 41 career titles, including three US Open (2005, 2009 and 2010) and one Australian Open. She turned professional in 1997 and reached the world No.1 ranking the first time in 2003 and most recently in February 2011 during her first comeback.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Save the country': Mamata writes to CMs, leaders of oppn23 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
Jharkhand rejects BJP23 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Stepping out of his father's shadow23 Dec 2019 6:30 PM GMT
It's my defeat, not of BJP: Raghubar Das on loss23 Dec 2019 6:30 PM GMT
Disconnect with indigenous communities of Jharkhand leads...23 Dec 2019 6:29 PM GMT