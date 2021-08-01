Kamalpreet finishes 2nd in discus qualification, makes it to finals

New Delhi: Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur produced one of the best performances by an Indian in the Olympics, though in a qualifying round, as she made it to the finals of the Tokyo Games after finishing second here on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Kaur, competing in qualification B, sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round, the other being American Valarie Allman (66.42m).

The final will be held on August 2.

The Indian ended ahead of defending gold-medallist Sandra Perkovic (63.75m) of Croatia and reigning world champion Yaime Perez (63.18) of Cuba. Perkovic qualified at third and Perez at seventh.

But veteran Seema Punia made an exit after finishing sixth in qualification A and 16th overall with a below-par best throw of 60.57m. Athletics Federation of India said that Punia was down with fever on Friday night.

National record holder long jumper M Sreeshankar, who was on verge of missing the Olympics due to dip in form, failed miserably as he finished 13th in qualification B and 25th overall out of 29 competitors with a below-par best effort of 7.69m.

Those who touched 8.15m or at least 12 best performers from the two qualification rounds made it to the final.

The 22-year-old, who had jumped 8.26m in March, was cleared at the last minute by Athletics Federation of India for the Olympics after he came up with a best effort of 7.48m during a "fitness trial" just days before departure

for Tokyo.

Sreeshankar's performance may raise hackles of the AFI which had warned that it will take action against athletes who do not perform well in the Olympics.

In discus throw, Kaur began with a 60.29m effort and then improved it to 63.97m before her third throw of 64m. Every competitor gets three throws.

Those who touch 64m or at least 12 best performers in the two qualifying rounds advance to the final.

"Olympics is a big occasion. I was feeling nervous before the throw. But after the first throw I felt better. By the third throw I was confident and that is why I touched 64m mark," Kaur said after the qualification round.

"I think I will be confident during the final. I feel I can better my personal best (of 66.59m) and win a medal for the country. That is my sole target now."