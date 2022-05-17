Junior WC Shooting: Sift Kaur Samra makes it 10th gold for India
New Delhi: Sift Kaur Samra won the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event to make it 10 gold medals for India at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.
The Indian men's 3P team won a silver and Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu bagged silver and bronze respectively in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol. The women's 3P team will fight for a bronze.
India now has 10 gold, 12 silver and 3 bronze for a total of 25 medals from the world's premier junior shooting championship and sit pretty at the top. Second placed Italians are way behind with four gold and three bronze medals.
Sift Kaur Samra beat Norway's Julie Johannessen 17-9 in the gold medal encounter late on Sunday to take India's gold tally to double digits. Ashi Chouksey of India also won a bronze in the event.
On Monday, it was the men's 3P team who first got India on board, going down 12-16 to Italy.
Shivam Dabas, who also won an individual silver in the event, Pankaj Mukheja and Avianash Yadav first topped qualification with a combined effort of 1315 and then were second in the elimination round to the Italians to set up the gold medal clash.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata main opposition face: TMC16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
ATF price hiked by 5.3%, Trinamool slams Centre16 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
DC beat PBKS by 17 runs, inch closer to IPL play-offs berth16 May 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Nikhat, Manisha, Parveen confirm medals with QF wins16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
Swiatek on streak entering French Open16 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT