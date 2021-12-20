Juan Ferrando leaves FC Goa, set to join ATK Mohun Bagan

New Delhi: FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is set to join ATK Mohun Bagan after having triggered a release clause in his contract, allowing him to leave the club with immediate effect.

FC Goa president and co-owner Akshay Tandon confirmed the development on Sunday through a series of tweets. The 40-year-old Spanish coach is set to take charge of ATK Mohun Bagan, who parted ways with Antonio Habas on Saturday, after a string of poor results saw the side slip to the bottom half of the points table.

"With disappointment I'd like to confirm that @JuanFerrandoF has triggered his release clause, obliging us to release him of his duties so that he can join @atkmohunbaganfc. As long the money gets deposited in our accounts, we do not have a choice in his decision," Tandon tweeted. Release clause allows other clubs to sign a player or coach from his or her current club for a particular amount, which the player or coach is required to pay.

Tandon further wrote, "It is unfortunate that people involved in the deal chose to leak the information to the press before even before the release clause was triggered."