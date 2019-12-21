Jeremy smashes national and his own Youth World record

Doha: Youth Olympic gold medallist weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga

went on a record-breaking spree, claiming three world marks in a remarkable performance, on the way to a silver in the men's 67kg category at the 6th Qatar International Cup here.

In a power-packed performance, the 17-year-old smashed his own Youth World and Asian record in snatch, clean and jerk and total lift with an effort of 306kg (140kg+166kg) to win the silver medal Friday night.

Jeremy broke 27 records in total all under his name, combining national and international marks.

He smashed 12 international records -- three youth world, three youth Asian and six Commonwealth records -- and 15 national records -- five youth national, five junior national and five senior national.

The teenager from Mizoram started the year by winning a silver medal in the EGAT Cup, lifting 131kg in snatch and 157kg in clean and jerk.

At the Asian Championships, he smashed the Youth World and Asian records with an effort of 297kg (134kg+163kg).

At the 2019 World Championship, Jeremy had lifted 296kg (136kg+163kg) to finish tenth in an easier group B.

He also went on to win a gold and a silver in Asian Youth Championship and Asian Junior Championship, respectively.

Jeremy has been steadily improving since switching his weight category from 62kg, but the Mizoram lifter still has a long way to go as the world record in the 67kg category stands at 155kg in snatch, 185kg in clean and jerk and 339kg for the total lift.

