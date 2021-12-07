Jamshedpur FC shock ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in ISL

Bambolim: Jamshedpur FC continued their unbeaten run in the season as they handed ATK Mohun Bagan their second consecutive defeat with a 2-1 win in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Monday.

The win took Jamshedpur to second spot in the points table while ATK Mohun Bagan slumped to fifth spot.

Seiminlen Doungel (37th) scored the opener for the Men of Steel with a sublime finish from the right flank. Alex Lima (84th) scored the second after coming on as a substitute late in the second half.

Pritam Kotal (89th) pulled one back for ATKMB but it ended as too little too late to affect the final scoreline.

Ashutosh Mehta and Sumit Rathi made their way into the starting lineup for ATK Mohun Bagan. As for Jamshedpur FC, Peter Hartley started the game against the Mariners with Pronay Halder also taking the field and Alex Lima starting from the bench.

Owen Coyle fielded a 4-4-2 formation while Antonio Lopes Habas chose his tried and tested 3-4-3 formation.

As the match started, Eli Sabia straightaway went into the referee's book by getting a yellow card in the fourth minute. At the stroke of the 33rd minute, Amrinder Singh saved a powerful left-footed low curling shot from Greg Stewart from the right flank.

Moments later, Seiminlen Doungel found space on the edge of the box at the right flank and made no mistake in hitting the ball past Amrinder's right side to give JFC the lead.

Roy Krishna looked to have scored the equaliser in the 40th minute. His shot from a narrow-angle escaped TP Rehenesh's grip and was rolling inside the goal but Eli Sabia was quick to react and cleared the ball from the line.

Just before half-time, Boris Singh replaced the goal scorer Doungel who had to leave the pitch after suffering an ankle injury. Roy Krishna received a yellow card for a challenge on Hartley which left the latter in some pain.

The second half got off to a cagey start with both teams struggling to create clear scoring chances.

At the hour mark, Habas brought on Prabir Das for Rathi and David Williams for McHugh to instill energy and fresh legs on the pitch.

A brilliant volley from Jitendra Singh on the 67th minute mark was blocked bravely by an ATKMB defender.