Italian football to return on June 12 with Coppa Italia semis
Rome: Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed that the Coppa Italia semi-finals will resume on June 12 while the final taking place on June 17.
The first leg of the semi-finals had concluded in February as AC Milan played out a 1-1 draw with Juventus at San Siro while Napoli enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan. But the return legs which were originally set in early March were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.
The coronavirus outbreak saw all football in Italy cancelled indefinitely in March, but the action is set to get back underway later this month following the easing of lockdown restrictions across the country.
According to the new calendar, Juventus will take on the Rossoneri at Allianz Stadium on June 12, while the Beneamata visits Napoli one day later, and the final will kick off on June 17 at the Rome Olimpico Stadium.
Serie A have confirmed to be restarted on June 20.
