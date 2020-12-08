ISL: Valskis' brace sinks Bagan

Vasco: Nerijus Valskis scored a brace to help Jamshedpur FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1, their first defeat this season in the Indian Super League, here on Monday.

This was also the first win for Jamshedpur FC from four matches and they dominated right from the start, while ATKMB looked lacklustre.

Last season's golden ball winner, Valskis was at his best and fired in a cracking header from an Aitor Monroy corner to give Jamshedpur a 30th minute lead.

The former Chennaiyin FC forward timed his jump to perfection and powered in his header past Arindam Bhattacharja as ATKMB conceded their first goal this season.

As if it was not enough, ATKMB conceded a second in similar fashion when the Lithuanian utilised another Monroy corner to jump to the top of this season's joint leading scorer's tally with five goals.

The second goal was a poor defensive error from ATKMB as Monroy whipped in the corner at the near post where it hit Subhasish Bose and deflected and an unmarked Valskis brilliantly tapped it into the back of the net to seal their first victory of the season.

ATKMB's star forward Roy Krishna reduced the margin in the 80th minute, in what appeared to be a clear offside but the linesman allowed the goal.

In the dying minutes, substitute Manvir Singh shot from inside the box and almost found the target but it went wide as JFC managed to cling onto their lead and hand ATKMB their first defeat after four matches.

The loss meant leaders ATKMB (nine points from four matches) slipped to second spot behind Mumbai City FC on goal difference, while the Red Miners jumped to seventh spot (five points; four matches).

Jamshedpur made two changes to their side which was held to a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC.

Owen Coyle was handed a first start while goalkeeper TP Rehenesh was back in the side after serving a suspension.

Eduardo Garcia, Brandon Inman, Glan Martins all started for ATK Mohun Bagan as coach Antonio Habas made three changes to his side which defeated Odisha FC.