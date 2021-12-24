ISL: SC East Bengal's winless streak continues, draw 1-1 against Hyderabad

Bambolim: SC East Bengal continued their winless streak after being being held to a 1-1 draw by Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday.

The draw helped the Nizams to jump into second place on the points table and extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

The Red & Gold Brigade, however, remained winless in eight matches.

Amir Dervisevic (20th minute) gave SC East Bengal an early lead against the run of play with a brilliant free-kick but Bartholomew Ogbeche (35th) scored with a header to bring the match level.

Joel Chianese was the first to test Arindam Bhattacharjya in the 12th minute after a cautious start from both teams.

However, it was SC East Bengal that went into the lead thanks to a powerful direct free-kick from outside the box by Amir Dervisevic.

The mid-fielder scored with a left-footed shot that caught Laxmikant Kattimani unawares, who should have done better in saving the attempt.

Daniel Chima Chukwu missed a fabulous opportunity to double his team's lead by sending his shot wide in a one-on-one situation just before the half-hour mark.

Post the drinks break, Hyderabad FC turned up the intensity and scored through Bartholomew Ogbeche.

A pinpoint cross from the left flank by Aniket Jadhav found Ogbeche's head, who easily directed the ball past the goalkeeper.

Minutes after the equaliser, Mohammad Rafique then blasted the ball against the crossbar with a powerful shot from outside the box after latching on to a layoff by Chukwu. Both teams went into the break on equal terms.

Manolo Marquez sent Sahil Tavora in Rohit Danu's place as a halftime substitution.

The second half saw both teams cancel each other out and both tacticians made personnel changes to change the complexion of the game.

At the 85th minute mark, Sahil Tavora attempted a long-range attempt which made Arindam parry the shot away. The rebound from Siverio went wayward, to the goalkeeper's relief. Despite throwing everything in the added seven minutes, neither side could find the winner and the game ended on even terms. Hyderabad FC will play Odisha FC in their next match at the Athletic Stadium on December 28, while SC East Bengal has a long rest period before facing Bengaluru FC on January 4.