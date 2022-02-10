Indian women's team suffers 18-run loss to NZ in one-off T20 Int'l

Queenstown: Batting let India down as they suffered an 18-run defeat to hosts New Zealand in the one-off women's T20 International here on Wednesday.

Senior opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana did not play and her absence was felt badly as India fell short by 18 runs while chasing 156 for a win.

Rookie Yastika Bhatia, who opened in place of Mandhana along with young Shafali Verma, did reasonably well with a run-a-ball 26 (2x4; 1x6) but India never looked like they could chase down the target against an impressive New Zealand bowling attack.

The opening stand was worth 41 runs in 6.3 overs and that was the highest partnership for India.

Shafali was not at her best as she contributed just 13 runs from 14 balls with the help of two boundaries. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 12 from 13 balls, also looked off colour.

The onus was then on the lower order to give a push for the target. Inexperienced Sabbhineni Meghana, who top-scored for India, did well with a 30-ball 37, which had six fours in it, stitching 34 runs with Richa Gosh (12) for the fourth wicket.

That stand was the last flicker of hope for India and once Meghana was out, there was a batting collapse and the visiting side could only reach 137 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. When Meghana was out, India needed 55 runs from 5.1 overs which proved a tough ask for the lower order.

"We were in the game when we were bowling but unfortunately the last few overs didn't go well for us. Even in batting, we did not have partnerships but we have learnt a lot from this match and hope we will improve ourselves in the upcoming matches," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

"When we are playing in one venue, we can learn a lot. Playing in the same venue will definitely help us."

Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Jensen took two wickets apiece for New Zealand, while Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine got one each.

Earlier, experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar scalped two wickets apiece to help India restrict New Zealand to 155 for 5 after Harmanpreet opted to field after winning the toss.

Vastrakar was tidy with her medium pace as she conceded just 16 runs from her four overs, while Sharma gave away 26 runs from her four overs of off-spin. Senior left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad leaked 39 runs for one wicket in her four overs.