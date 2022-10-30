Indian Super League: ATK Mohun Bagan down East Bengal 2-0

Kolkata: ATK Mohun Bagan once again grabbed the bragging right as it beat arch-rivals East Bengal 2-0 to register its fifth successive win in the Kolkata Derby in the Indian Super League here on Saturday.

Juan Ferrando made just one change to the ATK Mohun Bagan side that sunk KBFC in Kochi with Subhasish Bose replacing Ashique Kuruniyan on the left flank as they switched to a 4-3-3.

Stephen Constantine fielded the same eleven that had nabbed all three points against NEUFC in Guwahati.

In the opening ten minutes of this high-octane contest, ATK Mohun Bagan looked menacing. Bose came close as his shot flashed across the goal and out of play.

East Bengal almost got their noses in front in the 16th minute, but Thongkhosiem Haokip's header from Naorem Singh's cross was parried to safety by Vishal Kaith.

Midway through the first half, Jordan O'Doherty went down in the box after a nudge from Asish Rai.

Ten minutes later, Boumous waltzed into the box but waited too long to get his shot away. His eventual effort was blocked by Sarthak Golui.

The Mariners drew first blood in the 56th minute when Boumous found himself open in the midfield and tried his luck from range and it paid off. The ball bounced right in front of Kamaljit Singh and landed in the back of the net.

Before the Torch Bearers could recover, ATK Mohun Bagan doubled their advantage just ten minutes later.

Dimitri Petratos' effort found its way through to Manvir. The striker's goal-bound shot picked up a slight deflection off Jerry Lalrinzuala's boot and beat Kamaljit at the near-post.

In the 68th minute, Kaith was quick to deny O'Doherty's powerful long-range effort. Minutes later, Eliandro dos Santos came on for Ivan Gonzalez and muscled through the ATKMB defence.

He played a sublime pass towards Cleiton Silva before the attack was thwarted by the Mariners' substitute Lenny Rodrigues, summing up East Bengal's day.

The victory lifts ATK Mohun Bagan to fourth position. They are four points off the top with a game in hand. The Mariners will travel to the west coast to face Mumbai City FC in their next match on November 6.

After losing the derby, East Bengal FC remain in eighth place. They will host Chennaiyin FC on November 4.

Meanwhile, Joyshankar Saha (38), who suffered a myocardial infarction (sudden heart attack) during the match, was declared dead at the Emergency of AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake on Saturday. He was unresponsive when brought to the hospital by one of his friends. Doctors tried to revive him but he expired at around 9:07 PM. His body will be kept at the hospital mortuary till the Sunday morning when the police will take it away

for autopsy.