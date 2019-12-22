India win toss, opt to bowl in series deciding third ODI against West Indies
Cuttack: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl in their series-deciding third and final one-dayer against West Indies here on Sunday.
India made one change from the eleven that took the field in the second ODI with Navdeep Saini coming in for injured Deepak Chahar. The 27-year-old Saini is making his ODI debut.
West Indies have fielded an unchanged team.
The Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini.
West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell.
