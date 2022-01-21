India veterans Raj, Goswami feature in ICC Women's 'ODI Team of the Year'

Dubai: Veteran India players Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featured in the ICC 'ODI Team of the Year' for women after they extended their consistent run in international cricket.

The ICC Team of the Year recognises the achievements of exceptional players who impressed with their on-field exploits in a calendar year.

The 39-year-old Raj, the veteran India batter and captain, amassed the same number of runs as England opener Tammy Beaumont and at exactly the same average.

But her 503 runs came when the Indian team struggled as a unit, making her contribution even more important. She didn't score any century this year but made a total of six half-centuries. Long-time pace spearhead Goswami, who is also 39, is still proving herself to be a force to reckon with.

She claimed a total of 15 wickets in 2021 and maintained an excellent economy rate of 3.77 as well.