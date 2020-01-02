India, under Kohli, can win all ICC tournaments: Lara
New Delhi: Batting legend Brian Lara believes the Indian cricket team, under Virat Kohli, is capable of winning
all ICC tournaments it competes in.
The 50-year-old left-handed batting icon was of the view that every international side sort of targets India in ICC tournaments.
"I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India," Lara was quoted as saying by 'India Today'.
"Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it's a quarter-final, semi-final and final," he added.
Under Kohli's leadership, India has reached greater heights in both Tests and ODIs but has so far failed to win an ICC tournament, fizzling out in crucial games.
The Men in Blue last won an ICC event was in 2013 when Mahendra Singh
Dhoni-led side lifted the ICC Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom.
