India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Games

New Delhi: India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants, Batra said before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the country's Olympic-bound athletes.

"The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting in 85 medal events," Batra said during the virtual interaction.

This will be India's largest ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

"The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total."

The sailing team of four athletes and coaches was the first from the Indian contingent to reach Tokyo on Tuesday. The sailors had arrived at the Japanese capital directly from their training bases in different countries across Europe.

Since they are coming from Europe, they will not be facing the stricter restrictions imposed on the other athletes arriving in Tokyo from India in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The boxing and shooting teams will also arrive at Tokyo from Italy and Croatia respectively. Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will reach Tokyo on July 15 or 16 from the United States.

The upcoming Olympics, in which on-site spectators will not be allowed owing to the pandemic, are scheduled to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to August 8.