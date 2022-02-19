India suffer 3-wicket loss in 3rd women's ODI against NZ, concede five-match series

Queenstown: Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami's impressive three-wicket haul was the only bright spot as India yet again failed to defend an imposing total with hosts New Zealand notching up a series-clinching three-wicket victory in the third ODI here on Friday.

It was Goswami yet again who led the bowling pack, after sitting out of the second ODI. She accounted for three New Zealand wickets at the top to rock the home side's run chase of 280.

But the New Zealand middle and lower-order batters pegged India back to win the game and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

India seemed to be cruising to their first win of the tour when they reduced New Zealand to 171 for 6 in the 35th over but in the end they could not do so as Lauren Down (65 not out) took the hosts home with five balls to spare.

This was the second highest run chase in women's ODI cricket history.

New Zealand needed 105 runs from the last 15 overs and 64 from 10 with four wickets in hand and the Indians failed to polish off the home side's lower order.

Down and Katey Martin (35) made life difficult for the Indian bowlers with a 76-run stand for the seventh wicket.

New Zealand needed 18 runs from the final two overs and Goswami conceded 12 in the penultimate over before Down, who was dropped on 10, hit a six in the first ball of the final over bowled by Deepti Sharma to reach 280 for 7 and win the match.

"Every game the batting unit has been doing well. It goes down the wire... but there are areas we need to improve in the field," a disappointed India captain Mithali Raj said after the match.

"We didn't get the partnerships we wanted in the middle order, but Deepti got us to 280," she added.

India had lost the first two ODIs by 62 runs and three wickets, respectively, after suffering a 18-run defeat in the lone T20I. The 39-year-old Goswami struck in the third ball of New Zealand run chase by removing captain Sophie Devine for a duck before clean-bowling Suzie Bates (5) to leave the hosts at 14 for 2

in 2.3 overs.