India remain static on 4th in ODI, T20I ranking after annual update

Dubai: India have maintained their fourth spot in the ICC women's ODI and T20I team rankings after the world body carried out an annual update on Saturday. India have gained a point and now have 104 points in the ODI rankings.

In the T20 list, the Commonwealth Games silver medallists' rating points have increased by four as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side sits on 266 points in the latest update, which expunges results from the 2018-19 season, weights the 2019-20 and 2020-2021 seasons at 50 per cent and the 2021-22 matches at 100 per cent. Australia have established a record margin at the top of the ODI team rankings while also increasing their lead in the T20I team rankings.

The Commonwealth and World Cup champions have stretched their lead over Proteas from 48 to 51 rating points in the ODI rankings, which is the biggest lead ever by any international men's or women's side in any form of the game.