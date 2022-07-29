India maintains 3rd spot in ODI team rankings after series sweep of WI
Dubai: India maintained their third position in the latest men's ODI Team Rankings following the 3-0 series whitewash of the West Indies in their own backyard.
Despite missing a slew of first-choice players, the Shikhar Dhawan-led India showed they have plenty of depth waiting in the wings as they completed a sweep over the Caribbean side on Wednesday with an emphatic 119-run victory in the third and final match. The triumph was India's third ODI series victory on the trot and saw them boost their rating to a total of 110 and some four rating points clear of arch-rival Pakistan (106), who is in the fourth place.
After being swept by South Africa away from home at the start of the year, India now having won eight of their last nine ODI matches.
New Zealand sit alone at the top of the team ODI rankings with a rating of 128, while England (119) remain in second place despite their recent series loss to India and drawn series against South Africa.
Pakistan stay in the fourth place, with captain Babar Azam's side currently taking on Sri Lanka in an enthralling two-match Test series away from home.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Delhi children to gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4'28 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Govt aims for rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure28 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
SC to hear AAP's plea challenging MCD poll postponement on Aug 528 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
L-G Saxena gives DMs instructions for more seamless revenue...28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'New road markings to come up on lines of global street design'28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT