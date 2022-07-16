India continue strong show

New Delhi: Young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar topped the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualifiers as Indian shooters continued their impressive performance at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, South Korea.

Two Indians reached the ranking round while at least one other looked poised to qualify with two finals scheduled for Saturday, day seven of competitions.

Senior rifle shooter Chain Singh qualified for the final but the star of the day was young Tomar as he topped the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) qualifiers with a score of 593 out of 600.

Tomar shot perfect rounds in the first two Kneeling and Prone positions and lost all of his seven points in the final standing position.

Army marksman Chain Singh claimed seventh position in the men's 3P qualifiers with a solid 586. Veteran Sanjeev Rajput missed out finishing 40th with a score of 577.

The other good performance came from Manu Bhaker, who shot 288 in the women's 25m Pistol to be placed seventh with the rapid-fire round to go on Saturday before the final round.

Rhythm Sangwan shot 285 to lie 18th. The field is being led by former Olympic and world champion Anna Korakaki with a score of 295.