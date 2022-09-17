India batters flop as England win by seven wickets in third T20; concede series

Bristol: Indian bowlers put up a valiant effort with a below par total to defend before rookie Alice Capsey held her nerves to guide England to a seven-wicket win in the third women's T20 International and also clinch the series 2-1.

India put up an inept batting performance, scoring only 122 for eight, courtesy wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh's 22-ball 33 and all rounder Pooja Vastrakar's unbeaten 19 off

11 deliveries.

Indian batter were unable to navigate through the England spin bowling as the trio of Sophie Ecclestone (3/25), Sarah Glenn (2/11) and Bryony Smith accounted for six wickets.

England scored the runs in 18.2 overs, courtesy opener Sophia Dunkley's 49 off 44 and 18-year-old Caspey's unbeaten 38-run knock that took the hosts over the line and seal the three-match series 2-1.

"I think we were 20 runs short. Credit to our bowlers for keeping us in the game," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said after the game.

"We just need to stick to our strengths. One needs to have a decent total in any format of the game. We need partnerships with the bat," she added.

Chasing 123, the home side was off to a brilliant start with both openers Dunkley and Danni Wyatt (22 off 23 balls) sharing a 70-run stand before India triggered a mini batting collapse by snaring three quick wickets in as many overs.

Spin all-rounder Sneh Rana (1/32) provided the first breakthrough for the visitors as Wyatt miscued a shot.