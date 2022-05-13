'Ill' Shaw out of IPL, hints DC assistant coach Watson
Mumbai: Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is unlikely to available for the team's last two league matches as "he has just had this underlying fever for the previous couple of weeks", assistant coach Shane Watson said on Thursday.
Shaw missed the team's last three matches and after its win against against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, DC skipper Rishabh Pant said the Mumbaikar could be suffering from typhoid.
Shaw, who has been down with a fever and admitted to a hospital, last played on May 1, against Lucknow Super Giants.
"I don't know his diagnosis exactly," Watson told the Grade Cricketer.
"But he has just had this underlying fever for the previous couple of weeks, which they've had to really get to the bottom of it to find out exactly what it was.
"It's not looking great for him to be available for the last couple of games, which is a big shame because he is an incredibly skilful young batter taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time."
"It's a big loss for us to not have him. The last couple of weeks he has been under the weather. Hopefully, he gets back to full health soon, but unfortunately, it's not going to be in time for the minimum of last two games that
we've got."
Shaw had himself shared an Instagram post from his hospital bed, saying he is hopeful of coming back soon.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CM bats for creation of more dists to accelerate dev work12 May 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Awareness drive being held to showcase welfare schemes12 May 2022 8:08 PM GMT
CM opens renovated Town Hall12 May 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Property tax: NKDA collects 25% more than previous year12 May 2022 8:07 PM GMT
TMC deputes leaders to meet party workers daily at Trinamool Bhavan12 May 2022 8:06 PM GMT