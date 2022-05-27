If Pant plays 100 Tests, his name would be etched in record books forever: Sehwag

Mumbai: If Pant plays 100 Tests, his name would be etched in record books forever: SehwagIf Rishabh Pant wants to get his name etched in record books forever, he should strive to play 100 Test matches for the country, one of India's greatest long format match-winners Virender Sehwag said on Friday.

Sehwag, the country's only cricketer to have struck two triple hundreds in Test cricket, is among the 11 Indians to have played 100 plus Tests and scored over 8500 runs.

Pant, who has an enviable record being the only Indian keeper to have scored Test hundreds in Australia, England and South Africa, has played 30 Tests and scored 1920 runs so far at an average of 40.85.

"If he (Pant) goes on to play 100+ Tests, his name would be etched in the history books forever. Only 11 Indian cricketers have achieved this feat, and everyone can recall those 11 names," Sehwag said on 'Sports18' while making it clear that white-ball exploits are not for posterity.

The instant gratification of matches won in T20Is and ODIs are fine but in the long run, people only remember what you have done in a white jersey, said the 'Nawab of Najafgarh'.

"Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalised in the record books," Sehwag said.