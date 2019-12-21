ICC Women's T20I rankings: Radha remains in 2nd, Deepti, Poonam slip to 5th & 6th spots

Dubai: Left-arm Indian spinner Radha Yadav was static at the second spot but compatriots Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav slipped a place each to the fifth and sixth positions in the latest ICC Women's T20I players rankings.

Among the batters, Jemimah Rodrigues continued to occupy the fourth spot, while Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur too remained static at the seventh and ninth positions respectively.

India continued to hold on to the fourth position in the ICC Women's T20I Team Ranking.

Among others, spinner Sophie Ecclestone and opener Amy Jones attained career high rankings after helping England blank Pakistan 3-0 in their series in Kuala Lumpur.

Ecclestone, who grabbed six wickets including a haul of three for 21 in the first match, has gained three slots to finish in the fourth position, becoming the first England bowler to tally more than 700 rating points since Anya Shrubsole in 2016.

Australia's Megan Schutt continued to lead the bowlers ranking. The left-arm spinner is on 727 rating points while her previous best was 703 in January this year. Her career-best ranking of third was achieved in February.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jones, who was named 'player of the series' for finishing with 179 runs, has been rewarded with a jump of 30 places to a career-best 17th position.

New Zealand's Suzie Bates continued to head the T20 batting list.

