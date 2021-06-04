New Delhi: Indian women's team T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants to play as many Test matches as possible because games in traditional format has been a rarity in past few years.

Indian women will be playing a Test match after a gap of seven years when they take on hosts England in a one-off game in Bristol from June 16.

"It is a great feeling. Playing a Test match is a dream. I want to play many Test matches in my life and I hope we will continue (doing) this," Harmanpreet told teammate Jemimah Rodrigues in a video posted on BCCI's website.

"Playing in England with red ball is challenging and we all are very excited about this," Harmanpreet, who has so far represented India in two Tests, said added. The flamboyant right-handed batter will be one of the team's key figures during its tour of England, where it is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T2O Internationals besides the Test match.