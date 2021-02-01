Hyderabad FC move to third position after 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

Vasco: Hyderabad FC strengthened their chances of of qualifying for the play-offs with a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, here on Sunday.

Goals from Fran Sandaza (28th minute) and Joel Chianese (82th) were enough to secure all three points for the Nizams and propel them to third place on the table.

Hyderabad made their intentions clear right from the start, winning a corner in the fifth minute. The promising Asish Rai, who is enjoying a breakthrough season, was the architect of the move, sprinting into the Chennaiyin box and finding Mohammed Yasir.

After Yasir's cross was put behind for a corner, Rai got another chance but sent his cross over.

Hyderabad kept attacking in the first quarter and got their reward just before the half-hour mark when Sandaza broke the deadlock.

After receiving the ball from a throw-in, the Spaniard found Joao Victor, who returned the favour with an excellent through ball.

Sandaza was still under pressure from Deepak Tangri but shook off the defender by shifting the ball onto his other foot and slotting it into the back of the net.

Chennaiyin had a period of possession after the goal but poor passing in the final third meant nothing came of the efforts. As the first half came to a close, Sandaza's goal was the only shot on target from either team.

Chennaiyin made couple of changes at the half-time break with Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev and Edwin Vanspaul replacing Germanpreet Singh and Thoi Singh, and the move looked to have paid off immediate dividends.

Eli Sabia came up all the way from defence and found himself with a direct sight on goal. His powerful shot from outside the box looked to be going in, but instead struck the crossbar and bounced

away.

The crossbar once again came to Hyderabad's rescue and this time, it was substitute Fatkhulloev's turn to rue what should have been a goal.

Hyderabad looked resigned to sitting back and defending as Chennaiyin dominated possession in the second half.