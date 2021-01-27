Hope brothers, Shai & Kyle, test positive for Covid-19

Bridgetown: West Indies batsman Shai Hope, and his brother Kyle, have tested positive for coronavirus and have subsequently withdrawn from the Barbados squad ahead of the Regional Super50 Cup.



"The Hope brothers, Shai and Kyle, have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Cricket West Indies (CWI) CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua, February 7 to 27," Barbados Cricket Association said in a statement.

"The results were released today following the first completed tests of the Barbados Pride squad and management on January 24. Shai and Kyle Hope will be placed in isolation in accordance with government of Barbados protocols," it added.

The duo has been replaced in the 15-man squad by wicket-keeper/batsman Tevyn Walcott and top-order batsman Zachary McCaskie.

Cricket West Indies on Monday announced the fixtures for the rescheduled Super50 Cup to be played in Antigua in February. The Super50 Cup is the marquee 50-over event in the West Indies featuring six long-standing territorial rivals -- Barbados Pride, Guyana Jaguars, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, and the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Shai has played 34 Tests, 78 ODIs and 13 T20Is for West Indies while Kyle has played five Tests and seven ODIs.