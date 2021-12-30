Hockey India picks 60 players for national camp

New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced a list of 60 players, selected for the senior men's national camp, beginning January 3 in Bengaluru.

The players have been selected based on their performance at the recently concluded Senior National Championship, Junior Men National Championship and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events.

The 60-member list will be further pruned down to 33 players ahead of the team's preparations for the FIH Pro League 2022 matches.

"We are already in the new Olympic cycle now, so everything starts from zero. It's really important to move ahead and start afresh," said India head coach Graham Reid.

"With the FIH Pro League, Asian Games 2022, and various other top-level tournaments lined up ahead, it will be very crucial for us to have a strong pool of 33 as we gear up for the challenging 2022 season."

Selected players:

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh P.R, Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Pawan, Kamalbir Singh, Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Ayush Dwivedi.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Dipsan Tirkey, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Abhisek Lakra, Manjeet, Mohd Faraz, Parampreet Singh.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Biju Ekka, Sheshe Gowda B M, Ashis Kumar Topno, Jugraj Singh, Bharath K R, Likhith BM, Keshav Tyagi, Sushil Dhanwar

Forwards: Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, S. Karthi, Prabhjot Singh, Pardeep Singh, Abhishek, Abharan Sudev, Mohd. Raheel, Sukhjeet Singh,; Pawan Rajbhar, Mohd Umar.